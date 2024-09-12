Realme’s upcoming model could get a solid-state button like Apple iPhone 16’s Camera Control button

The latest Apple iPhone 16 line-up that was unveiled on September 9 featured a new ‘Camera Control’ button on the side of the phone body meant to make photography more tactile, and a similar button could be coming to Realme phones as well.

Realme Vice President Chase Xu shared on X that the Chinese smartphone-maker had showcased a similar button during a fan event held earlier, and that it could be coming to a future Realme model.

However, he did not specify which model would get the camera control button, though fans speculated it might be the Realme GT 7 Pro.

“For those who followed our 828 Fan Fest, you probably remember we showcased our own Solid-State Button on the tech show, similar to the Capture button of the iPhone 16, which will also be featured in an upcoming model. Great minds think alike! What else from the Apple ‘Glowtime’ event got you talking?” posted Xu on X, along with the hashtag “Apple Event.”

Apple’s ‘Camera Control’ button lets users adjust the zoom settings, exposure, and shooting modes when they are taking photos or shooting videos on any of the phones from the iPhone 16 line-up.

Meanwhile, Realme has been vocal about its goal to transform its brand into one that is considered middle- or high-end. The smartphone-maker in late August celebrated its sixth anniversary.

