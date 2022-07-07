Realme unveils GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition 

Realme on Thursday launched GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone, for Marvel fans in India

The Chinese smartphone maker has been collaborating with studios and designers to create special edition devices. Earlier, it had partnered with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa for Realme GT Master Edition, in association with Spider-Man: Far from Home for Realme X, Dragon Ball Z for Realme GT Neo 2 and Naruto for Realme GT Neo 3.

Priced at ₹ 42,999, the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition phone will be available in Nitro Blue colour only in 12GB/256GB variant on Flipkart, realme.com and mainline stores.

The smartphone packs a 150W charger, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor, triple camera with Sony IMX766 sensor.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder for Realme GT NEO 3 150W, which is created keeping in mind the needs of India’s young, dynamic and vibrant consumers,” Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, said.