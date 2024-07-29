ADVERTISEMENT

Realme to launch 13 Pro series 5G phones this week: specs, features, what to expect

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Realme is set to launch its 13 Pro 5G phone series, consisting of the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G on July 30 at noon

The Hindu Bureau

Realme this month announced a collaboration with Sony for the camera of its 13 Pro series | Photo Credit: realme.com

Realme will launch its Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G on July 30 at noon, as the Chinese smartphone-maker revealed more technical specifications for the new devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the prices of the phones have not yet been announced, Realme said that the 13 Pro+ 5G model will come with the AI-enabled Ultra Clear Camera powered by the dual Sony 50 MP sensors with Dual OIS, as well as AI editing features to deliver shots comparable to the quality of a DSLR camera.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 series chipset, comes with a 5,200mAh battery, and has 80W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities, per the official website. It is supported by the HyperImage+ AI camera system that is Realme’s first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme wants to be identified as a mid- to high-end smartphone brand

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro 5G will launch on the same day and comes with largely the same features as its premium counterpart, such as the AI-powered camera and editing tools. However, the 13 Pro model only has 45W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both phone variants are highly stylised, with designs and colours inspired by the works of Claude Monet. Realme announced a partnership with Sony in order to bring the world’s first Sony LYT-701 and Sony LYT-600 Periscope combination to its upcoming series.

Future users will likely be able to look forward to a smartphone camera that comes with premium-quality photography and AI editing features. While the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset may disappoint those who are looking for the latest processor, DSLR users will be keen to put the camera sensors and on-device editing tools to the test.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US