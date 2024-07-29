Realme will launch its Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G on July 30 at noon, as the Chinese smartphone-maker revealed more technical specifications for the new devices.

While the prices of the phones have not yet been announced, Realme said that the 13 Pro+ 5G model will come with the AI-enabled Ultra Clear Camera powered by the dual Sony 50 MP sensors with Dual OIS, as well as AI editing features to deliver shots comparable to the quality of a DSLR camera.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 series chipset, comes with a 5,200mAh battery, and has 80W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities, per the official website. It is supported by the HyperImage+ AI camera system that is Realme’s first.

Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro 5G will launch on the same day and comes with largely the same features as its premium counterpart, such as the AI-powered camera and editing tools. However, the 13 Pro model only has 45W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities.

Both phone variants are highly stylised, with designs and colours inspired by the works of Claude Monet. Realme announced a partnership with Sony in order to bring the world’s first Sony LYT-701 and Sony LYT-600 Periscope combination to its upcoming series.

Future users will likely be able to look forward to a smartphone camera that comes with premium-quality photography and AI editing features. While the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset may disappoint those who are looking for the latest processor, DSLR users will be keen to put the camera sensors and on-device editing tools to the test.