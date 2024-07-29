GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme to launch 13 Pro series 5G phones this week: specs, features, what to expect

Realme is set to launch its 13 Pro 5G phone series, consisting of the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G on July 30 at noon

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme this month announced a collaboration with Sony for the camera of its 13 Pro series

Realme this month announced a collaboration with Sony for the camera of its 13 Pro series | Photo Credit: realme.com

Realme will launch its Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G on July 30 at noon, as the Chinese smartphone-maker revealed more technical specifications for the new devices.

While the prices of the phones have not yet been announced, Realme said that the 13 Pro+ 5G model will come with the AI-enabled Ultra Clear Camera powered by the dual Sony 50 MP sensors with Dual OIS, as well as AI editing features to deliver shots comparable to the quality of a DSLR camera.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 series chipset, comes with a 5,200mAh battery, and has 80W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities, per the official website. It is supported by the HyperImage+ AI camera system that is Realme’s first.

Realme wants to be identified as a mid- to high-end smartphone brand

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Meanwhile, the Realme 13 Pro 5G will launch on the same day and comes with largely the same features as its premium counterpart, such as the AI-powered camera and editing tools. However, the 13 Pro model only has 45W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities.

Both phone variants are highly stylised, with designs and colours inspired by the works of Claude Monet. Realme announced a partnership with Sony in order to bring the world’s first Sony LYT-701 and Sony LYT-600 Periscope combination to its upcoming series.

Future users will likely be able to look forward to a smartphone camera that comes with premium-quality photography and AI editing features. While the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset may disappoint those who are looking for the latest processor, DSLR users will be keen to put the camera sensors and on-device editing tools to the test.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.