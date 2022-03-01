Realme launches new smartphone charging tech; claims it to be world’s fastest

Realme’s GT Neo 3 will come with this 150W charging technology, delivering 50% in 5 minutes.

Realme’s GT Neo 3 will come with this 150W charging technology, delivering 50% in 5 minutes.

Realme has announced a new charging tech that will it says will be world’s fastest smartphone charging technology.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Realme’s GT Neo 3 will come with this 150W charging technology, delivering 50% in 5 minutes.

The company will also introduce UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA) that will support charging between 100W and 200W. UDCA also gives smartphones reliable battery protection to ensure longer battery life even with fast charging, the company said.

In terms of safety, UDCA will ensure the temperature of the smartphone will always stay at an ideal level while charging. Its temperature management algorithm can keep the thermal temperature below 43°C.

In this way, users could spend a long-time playing games or watching videos without potential safety hazards, realme noted.