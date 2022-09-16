Realme GT Neo 3T: Improvements and adjustments overall | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Realme has added a new member to its Neo series phones. The company has launched the Realme GT Neo 3T, which is an upgrade on the previously launched Realme GT Neo 3 from a few months back. The latest Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a different processor and an upgraded camera system. Here is a brief look at it.

Design

Realme has tweaked the design of the new GT Neo 3T a bit by placing the selfie camera sensor on the top left side of the screen. It has also re-adjusted the rear camera sensors in an uplifted rectangular camera frame. Our unit comes in a Drifting White colour which looks simple yet contains the gist of the aesthetic with a chequered design. The size of the new Realme GT Neo 3T is a little less when compared to its predecessor. This is a good change as the phone fits the palm quite comfortably and is easy to use.

The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass on the front side while the back side is made of plastic. The company has also placed the volume rockers on the left side whereas the power button is placed on the right side of the phone. On the bottom, one can spot the SIM tray, USB-C port, and speaker grille.

Display

The company has used a slightly smaller 6.62-inch screen in the new Realme GT Neo 3T while the previously launched Realme GT Neo 3 featured a 6.7-inch screen. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+support, and 1300 nits of brightness. It comes with 1080x2400 pixels of screen resolution and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The brightness level is strong, making the display visible under harsh sunlight. The colours reproduced on the screen are very bright and punchy.

OS

The new Realme GT Neo 3T runs on Android 12 in sync with Realme UI 3.0, which we have also seen in Realme GT Neo 3.

Processor

The new Realme GT Neo 3T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) processor with octa cores where one core is clocked at 3.2 GHz Kryo 585, followed by three cores clocked at 2.42 GHz Kryo 585. The last four cores are clocked at 1.80 GHz Kryo 585. The processor used is more powerful and efficient when compared to the processor used in Realme GT Neo 3 that uses MediaTek Dimensity 8100. The processor is very much capable of running tasks fluidly. After the complete review, we will be able to tell you in detail whether or not the new Realme GT Neo 3T is capable of running heavy tasks. The company has used Adreno 650 for handling the graphic demands. Our unit came with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB ROM configuration.

Cameras

The primary lens of the new Realme GT Neo 3T gets an upgrade as it is now 64MP rather than the 50MP lens seen in the Realme GT Neo 3. The second sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree view. The third sensor is a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the company has used a 16MP wide lens. The cameras hold the power to deliver sharp and detailed images. We will be highlighting the camera capabilities in our upcoming review of the Realme GT Neo 3T.

Battery

The company has neither upgraded nor degraded the battery power of the new Realme GT Neo 3T. It has the same battery power of 5,000mAh that we saw in its predecessor Realme GT Neo 3. Realme has also placed the same adapter of 80W to charge the phone. We will be able to comment more on the charging speed and the battery life after spending some time with the phone.

First impression

The new Realme GT Neo 3T looks promising with its new design, processor and improved lens. The Realme GT Neo 3T will face tough competition from the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2T. Stay tuned for the complete review of the Realme GT Neo 3T and find out whether it can take on its competitors or not.