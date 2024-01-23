January 23, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

Realme skyrocketed through 2023 solidifying customer trust and even amid market fluctuations as it reached 100 million shipments in India since inception, said Sky Li, CEO & Founder, Realme in an exclusive interaction with The Hindu.

The Chinese smartphone brand sells GT series focused on high-performance, number series with focus on design and camera, and the C series for durability at an accessible price.

“Realme’s focus on the mid-premium segment in 2023 was a game changer, earning us the title of the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the $200-400 segment in Q2 2023,” he added.

Realme is aware that affordable 5G phones are the need of the moment and it points us that they were the first to introduce affordable 5G phones in India in the 10-15k price range. “We aim to provide value-driven products with the comprehensive 5G experience,” said Ski.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

On the reported exit from smart TV business from India, Ski confirmed that Realme has stopped making smart TVs for India, but servicing continues for the existing customers. “Our decision is to optimize our product portfolio,” he told.

In the TWS and smartwatch categories, India has been exemplary for Realme, said Ski. “In 2024, we remain committed to continuing our success in the TWS and smartwatch domains.”

During 2024, Realme is anticipating a spectacular comeback for the Indian smartphone market driven by the mainstreaming of accessible 5G phones across smaller towns. “Even amidst global economic shifts and inflation, Indian consumers eagerly await premiumization,” Ski said.

Ski added, “We expect a 10% sales increase target in India for 2024. Additionally, our ambitious plans include expansion into more than 100 new markets globally over the next five years.”

Ski said that in 2024 generative AI will become a more common feature in smartphones and will improve and enhance the overall user experience.

On his expectations from the Union Budget 2024-25, Ski said that for smartphone manufacturers to embrace a new cycle of growth, duties on components need to be further rationalized.

“Not only will this benefit domestic buyers, but it will also make Indian exports more competitive and further enable the manufacturing ecosystem,” he added.

Realme is very optimistic that 2024 will be a year of growth for the smartphone industry due to industry-centric initiatives by the government that benefit both manufacturers and exporters.