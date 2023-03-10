Realme brings its own version of iPhone-style ‘Dynamic Island’ in C55

March 10, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Chinese smartphone seller, Realme, has launched a new smartphone, C55, in the Indonesian market. On the outset, it looks like a normal phone, but Realme has gone a step ahead and used its own version of ‘Dynamic Island’ in the Realme C55.

Dynamic Island, first introduced by Apple last year in the iPhone 14 Pro series display, expands and contracts with notifications, calls, music and while unlocking.

Now, Realme, ‘inspired’ by the concept has brought it in the C55 calling it Mini Capsule. The Realme C55 display looks like a normal punch hole design but the animation on the webpage shows it expanding and contracting while getting notifications.

According to Realme, the Mini Capsule can suggest mobile phone charging status, low battery warning, data usage, as well as the steps and walking distance of the day.

Other than Mini Capsule, Realme C55 features a 5,000mAh battery on a 33W charger. It has MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal space which can be expanded up till 1TB. It operates on UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Realme has used an 8MP front lens in C55. The mid-ranger phone sports a 64MP main lens supported by a depth sensor. Realme C55 uses a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has got a 3.5mm jack as well.

Sold in two colours, Realme C55 starts at IDR 2,499,000 (app. ₹13,256) for the 6GB/128GB model. Although, the phone sells in Indonesia it is likely to come to India, but dates are unknown.