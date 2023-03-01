Realme announces GT3 featuring 240W fast charger

March 01, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Realme on Tuesday launched GT3 smartphone featuring 240W fast charger at Mobile World Congress 2023.

The Realme GT3 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The Chinese smartphone seller has used UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Realme GT3 240W brings triple rear lens setup. The primary is a 50MP shooter, helped by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP microscope lens. There is a 16MP selfie lens at the front.

For the 240W fast charger, Realme has used a 4,600mAh battery in the GT3. The 240W charger can charge the phone completely in just above 9 minutes. For the high output charger, company has picked 12A charging cable.

Realme has gone with a 6.74 inch AMOLED display having 144Hz refresh rate in GT3 240W. Realme has for the first time used an aura light at the back of GT3, called the Pulse interface design. The light will notify about charging status, calls, notifications, and taking pictures.

The Realme GT3 comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and a special 16GB/1TB variants.It will be sold in Pulse White and Booster Black colours, starting from $649.