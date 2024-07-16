ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, powered by AI camera, set to launch on July 30

Published - July 16, 2024 08:56 am IST

The Realme 13 Pro 5G and 13 Pro+ 5G models will release at the end of this month, weeks after the smartphone-maker announced its collaboration with Sony

The Hindu Bureau

Earlier in the month, Realme announced a collaboration with Sony for its camera sensors | Photo Credit: realme.com/in/

Realme announced that the upcoming Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G models will launch on July 30 at noon in India, per the company’s website.

Earlier in the month, Realme announced a collaboration with Sony in order to bring the world’s first Sony LYT-701 and Sony LYT-600 Periscope combination to its upcoming device.

Another major feature is the “Ultra Clear” camera that is powered by AI, as the phone also offers a suite of AI-enabled editing features.

Realme calls the device’s photography architecture HYPERIMAGE+.

Realme wants to be identified as a mid- to high-end smartphone brand

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In addition to this, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will have a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The available colours will be ‘Monet Gold’ and ‘Monet Purple.’

The new Realme 13 Pro series 5G succeeds the Realme 12 Pro series launched in January.

The Chinese smartphone-maker is looking to be recognised by more Indian buyers as a mid-range or premium brand.

