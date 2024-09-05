ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G compared | Features, specs, prices, and all you need to know

Published - September 05, 2024 08:02 am IST

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and Realme 13 Pro 5G look highly similar in terms of aesthetics and design, but there are some notable differences between the two

The Hindu Bureau

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, pictured on the left, and Realme 13 Pro 5G, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Realme and compiled on Canva

It is quite a challenge to keep track of Realme’s latest smartphone launches, as the company is unveiling variant after variant, with some smartphones aimed at camera lovers while others cater to those looking for high performance.

This summer, however, the Chinese smartphone-maker launched the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 13 Pro 5G. The phones arrived with highly similar names as well as aesthetics and designs. So, what exactly sets them apart?

Let’s take a look.

SpecificationsRealme 13 Pro+ 5GRealme 13 Pro 5G
Price₹34,999₹26,999
Display6.7-inch OLED; 120Hz Curved Vision Display6.7-inch OLED; 120Hz Curved Vision Display
Storage12GB + 256GB8GB + 128GB
Battery5200 mAh5200 mAh
ChipsetSnapdragon 7s Gen 2 5GSnapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G
So far, it seems that the difference in price largely comes down to the Realme 13 Pro+ smartphone’s higher storage capacity, as both phones offer similar screen and chipset specs.

Coming to the respective camera set-ups, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G packs a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 Periscope camera as well as a 50 MP Sony LYT-701 OIS camera, while the Realme 13 Pro 5G comes with a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera.

This is another point of difference, as the higher-priced 13 Pro+ variant offers an additional camera.

Both phones come with an 8 MP Ultra-Wide camera as well as a 32 MP Sony Selfie camera.

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G offers 80 W SUPERVOOC charging capacity while the Realme 13 Pro offers 45 W SUPERVOOC charging capacity.

In essence, while the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 13 Pro 5G are highly similar in terms of their design, display specs, and performance, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G variant offers a bump in storage, camera features, and charging capacity.

