REAIM summit | Over 60 nations agree to a joint call to action on responsible use of AI in military

February 16, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST

At the end of the two-day international summit on the responsible use of AI in the military domain that brought together nearly 2,000 delegates from governments, businesses, civil societies, academia, and thinktanks, over 60 nations have agreed to a joint call to action on the responsible development, deployment, and use of AI in the armed forces.

The signatories have agreed to establish a global commission on AI to raise all-around awareness, clarify the definition of its use in the military domain, and determine how it can be developed, manufactured, and deployed responsibly. This commission will also set out the conditions for the effective governance of AI.

“With this REAIM summit we’ve clearly established the urgent nature of this subject,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said. “We now need to take further steps. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to reach agreement on this.”

Among the list of nearly two dozen action points, over 60 countries agreed to affirm that data for AI systems should be collected, used, shared, archived, and deleted, as applicable, in ways that are consistent with international law, as well as relevant national, regional, and international legal frameworks and data standards.

Also, given the complexity of AI systems, the call to action highlighted the importance of paying attention to all stages of development, deployment, and use of AI in the military domain.

South Korea announced it would host the next REAIM summit. It also encouraged countries to contribute actively to the dialogue on the responsible use of AI in the military domain.

India, Brazil, and South Africa have not signed the call to action at the time of filing.