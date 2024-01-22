ADVERTISEMENT

Rabbit’s R1 partners with Perplexity AI to give latest data

January 22, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The LLM-powered search startup will connect its “conversational AI-powered answer engine” to the R1 for free.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: The breakout star from CES ‘24, Rabbit’s R1, has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The breakout star from the Consumer Electronics Conference or CES ‘24, Rabbit’s pocket-sized AI gadget R1, has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI.

The LLM-powered search startup will connect its “conversational AI-powered answer engine” to the R1 for free. The first 100,000 R1 buyers can avail a year of the Perplexity Pro subscription, which costs $200, at no charge. The AI wearable priced at $199 has already sold 50,000 units through pre-orders.

ALSO READ
Best AI gadgets from CES ‘24

Rabbit’s CEO Jesse Lyu and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas announced the deal on a live Spaces broadcast on microblogging platform X. The advanced service adds file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries and the ability to switch between AI models like GPT-4, Claude 2.1 and Gemini.

While the R1 is able to book rides or tickets for you, find recipes and identify objects or people, the integration with Perplexity AI will help it check facts accurately and give updated answers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The R1 is available for pre-order now, ahead of beginning shipment in March or April.

A couple of weeks ago, Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The company had promised to take on search engine giant Google.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US