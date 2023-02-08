Quora launches AI-supported chatbot app

February 08, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Quora, the popular Q&A platform, launched public access to a new AI-powered chatbot called Poe. The chatbot allows users to ask questions, get instant answers and have back-and-forth conversations, Adam D’Angelo, the company CEO shared in a blog post.

Powered by models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Poe is currently available on iOS with support for major platforms to be added in the coming months, the company shared.

Initially announced in December 2022, Poe which stands for “Platform for Open Explorations” is available for users with verified accounts on Quora. Users can switch between three AI chatbots, Sage, Claude, and Dragonfly, and their modes as of now. While Sage and Dragonfly were created by OpenAI, Sage, however, is powered by Anthropic technology.

“The AI available through Poe is not perfect, so it will be useful in some cases but not in others. We will do our best to fix the problems within our control as quickly as possible, but it will take time for AI research to continue to advance to the point where many of the flaws today are addressed. Until that happens, we hope the sharing features on Poe will help you discover use cases where it can be useful immediately”, D’Angelo shared.

Recently, Microsoft also introduced its AI-powered version of the search engine Bing which uses OpenAI’s technology to answer search queries with a comprehensive response from a chatbot, but on a limited basis only.