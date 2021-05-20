Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778 5G chipset will power high-end smartphones

Qualcomm also announced world’s first 10 gigabit 5G reference design to make 5G connectivity easier on laptop, desktop, gaming, and IoT manufacturers.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset that will power upcoming top-tier smartphones from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi.

“Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier,” said Kedar Kondap, VP, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies.

The chipset is expected to deliver improved gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), photo and video experiences. It will also enable users to capture three photos or videos simultaneously, including wide, ultra-wide, and zoom. A user can record with three lenses at the same time, and automatically merge them into one professional quality video. All phone calls will get AI-based noise suppression, and video calls will get a better AI-based camera experience.

Also Read | Airtel, Qualcomm team up for 5G push in India

Qualcomm Game Quick Touch offers up to 20% faster input response for touch latency. It also provides greater power savings while maintain high visual fidelity. Devices running on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be commercially available in the second quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm also announced world’s first 10 gigabit 5G reference design to make it easier to 5G connectivity on laptop, desktop, gaming, and IoT manufacturers. The Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G M.2 reference designs are currently available to customers.

With plug-and-play M.2 5G cards, consumers can add 5G connected experience in a wide range of products like PCs, tablets, routers and mobiles.