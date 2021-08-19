Qualcomm unveils drone platform with 5G, AI capabilities

The drone platform offers multiple technologies to support evolving applications and new use cases in sectors including film and entertainment, security and emergency response, delivery, defence, inspection, and mapping.

Qualcomm has unveiled a new drone platform and reference design with 5G and AI capabilities, to help accelerate drone development and edge computing.

The chipmaker’s ‘Flight RB5 5G’ platform, powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, builds upon the company’s latest IoT offerings, to drive the next generation of high-performance, low-power, 5G drones, it said in a statement.

“[The platform] is purpose-built for drone development with enhanced autonomy and intelligence features,” Dev Singh, GM, autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm, said, adding it brings connected flight capabilities to industrial, enterprise and commercial segments.

The drone platform offers multiple technologies to support evolving applications and new use cases in sectors including film and entertainment, security and emergency response, delivery, defence, inspection, and mapping.

It is equipped with Qualcomm’s Spectra 480 image signal processor that can process 2 Gigapixels per second with high-performance capture of 200-megapixel photos, 8K video recording and 4K HDR video capture.

Additionally, with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the platform enhances critical flying abilities beyond visual line-of-sight to support safer, more reliable flights. It is also equipped with a Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit to help protect against cybersecurity threats.

The drone reference design is available for pre-sale through ModalAI and the drone development kit is expected to be available in the last quarter of 2021, Qualcomm said.

Qualcomm also worked with NASA Jet Propulsion Labs to develop technologies and solutions that power the Mars helicopter, Ingenuity. Qualcomm Flight Platform was used in Ingenuity.