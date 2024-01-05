January 05, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Qualcomm on Thursday announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for extended reality (XR) headsets that supports 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second (fps) with higher GPU and CPU frequencies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform might soon find its place in Samsung’s created extended reality headset partnering Google.

The new XR2+ Gen 2 platform competes with Apple Vision Pro that has 4K resolution per eye.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 can support 12 or more concurrent cameras with on-device AI to track user movements and things around them.

“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, VP and GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future,” he added.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more.” Inkang Song, VP and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics.

“With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” added Inkang.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, VP of AR at Google.

“We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences,” added Shahram.

