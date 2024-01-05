GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip to power Samsung’s XR headset

The new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform competes with Apple Vision Pro that has 4K resolution per eye

January 05, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for XR headsets 

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for XR headsets  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Thursday announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for extended reality (XR) headsets that supports 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second (fps) with higher GPU and CPU frequencies.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform might soon find its place in Samsung’s created extended reality headset partnering Google.

The new XR2+ Gen 2 platform competes with Apple Vision Pro that has 4K resolution per eye.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 can support 12 or more concurrent cameras with on-device AI to track user movements and things around them.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, VP and GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future,” he added.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more.” Inkang Song, VP and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics.

“With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” added Inkang.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, VP of AR at Google.

“We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences,” added Shahram.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / accessories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.