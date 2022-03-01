Qualcomm, Microsoft team up for 5G private network solution

The partnership combines Qualcomm’s 5G technologies and hardware ecosystem with Azure private multi-access edge compute.

Qualcomm and Microsoft have teamed up to accelerate 5G private network deployments by introducing a unique chip-to-cloud solution.

The partnership combines Qualcomm’s 5G technologies and hardware ecosystem with Azure private multi-access edge compute, according to a statement.

This collaboration “will reduce adoption barriers and operating costs for high performance 5G connectivity solutions serving global enterprises,” Shriraj Gaglani, GM for Azure for Operators at Microsoft, said.

The pre-validated end-to-end private 5G solutions are said to offer industrial device and radio access network (RAN) hardware choices, and speed up deployment for operators and system integrators.

The solution includes Qualcomm’s private networks RAN automation, which according to the company, simplifies the deployment and management of RAN for 5G private networks.

Moreover, the Azure solution supports cloud-based delivery models and securely manages services from a unified cloud management across global sites.

The duo said that the solution brings together hardware and software solutions and provides the opportunity for massive scalability, ultimately accelerating the global adoption of 5G private networks.