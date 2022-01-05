Qualcomm, Microsoft partner to build custom chips for AR glasses

05 January 2022 16:18 IST

The company said it is working with the tech giant to deliver a rich and immersive experience and plans to integrate software like Microsoft Mesh and Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

Qualcomm Corp. has partnered with Microsoft to develop a custom AR chip that will power AR glasses within Microsoft’s ecosystems.

At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm said both companies are believers in the metaverse and the chipmaker is working with Microsoft to expand and accelerate the adoption of augmented reality.

“This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to XR and the metaverse,” Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said.

Qualcomm’s collaboration with Microsoft is not recent. The chip maker’s Snapdragon 850 chip has been powering Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 since 2019.

In a bid to cash in on the opportunity that AR and VR offers, Qualcomm has increased its focus in the area. For instance, its Snapdragon XR2 powers the Oculus Quest 2 and the partnership with Microsoft is yet another step towards strengthening its presence in the segment.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” Rubén Caballero, corporate vice president Mixed Reality, Microsoft said.