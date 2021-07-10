Qualcomm looks beyond chips, eyes smartphone business

10 July 2021 20:35 IST

The chip maker has planned to venture into the smartphone market at a time when the world is going through a global chip shortage.

Qualcomm is looking beyond chipsets and is in the process of designing its own phone in collaboration with Asus.

The phone will come with a 6.78" Samsung AMOLED display with corning gorilla glass. It has 800 nits outdoor-readable brightness and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and will run on Android 11.

It has a 4000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm quick charging.

The phone weighs 210 gm, has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. It has dual Stereo Speakers.

The phone will come with three rear cameras, a main camera of 64 MP, an ultrawide camera of 12 MP and a telephoto camera of 8MP. The front camera is 24 MP.

It has Dual SIM slots that can support 2G, 3G, 4G . 5G services are only supported in 5G network-enabled locations in 5G-ready countries.

This limited-edition smartphone will be soon available in the U.S., China, UK and Germany with more regions in the works.

It will be sold directly to Qualcomm's Snapdragon insider fan community.

