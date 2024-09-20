GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Qualcomm lays off hundreds of workers

Last year, Qualcomm had fired 1,250 employees

Published - September 20, 2024 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Chipmaker Qualcomm has said that it will lay off 226 workers in San Diego later in the year. 

FILE PHOTO: Chipmaker Qualcomm has said that it will lay off 226 workers in San Diego later in the year.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chipmaker Qualcomm has said that it will lay off 226 workers in San Diego later in the year. A California WARN notice first published the news this week stated that the layoffs will take effect on November 12. 

While the company still hasn’t confirmed which teams will be impacted, the layoffs will be across 16 facilities in San Diego, which are also the headquarters.

“Our leading technology and product portfolio has positioned us to execute on our diversification strategy. As part of a normal course of business, we prioritize and align our investments, resources, and talent to ensure we are optimally positioned to take advantage of the unprecedented diversification opportunities in front of us,”  Kristin Stiles, a spokesperson of the company stated.

Last year, Qualcomm had fired 1,250 employees. 

For their previous quarterly results, the company reported strong earnings owing to increase in phone chip sales.

