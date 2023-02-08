HamberMenu
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X35 and 32 5G Modem for smartwatches, next-gen XR glasses

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF system offers a device platform to bridge the gap between the extremes in 5G and addresses the need for mid-tier use cases

February 08, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, is designed for use in premium smartwatches, next-generation XR glasses, industrial IoTs.

Qualcomm, on Wednesday, launched the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, a 5G NR-Light modem-RF system for use in premium smartwatches, next-generation XR glasses, industrial IoT, and more.

The Snapdragon X35 features a streamlined architecture to achieve lower cost, reduced complexity, decreased power consumption, and smaller form factors, the company shared.

The new chipset from Qualcomm fills the gap between high-speed mobile broadband devices and extremely low-bandwidth NB-IoT devices.

NR-Light devices, powered by the Snapdragon X35 can be smaller, more cost-efficient, and provide longer battery life than traditional mobile broadband devices, the company claimed. The Snapdragon X35 also supports dual-frequency GNSS (L1+L5) to offer precise positioning along with support for all spectrum bands within Sub-6GHz FDD, and TDD.

Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon X32 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution built to lower complexity and fuel cost-efficient NR-Light devices.

“Snapdragon X35 is poised to power the next wave of connected intelligent edge devices and empower a wide spectrum of uses. We look forward to working with industry leaders to unleash what’s possible with a unified 5G platform”, said Durga Malladi, senior vice president, and general manager, of cellular modems and infrastructure, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Customer sampling of Snapdragon X35 and X32 is expected to begin in the first half of 2023 and commercial mobile devices are expected to be launched by the first half of 2024.

