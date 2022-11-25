Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 782G mid-range processor for Android devices 

November 25, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G replaces the 778G Plus Soc that powers mid-range Android devices  

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Qualcomm sign pictured in front of one of its many buildings in San Diego, California | Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 782G which comes with a solo ARM Cortex-A78 core with a max 2.7GHz clock speed. 

The chipset has three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum 1.9GHz clock speed.

CPU performance of the chipset is said to be around 5% faster, with the Adreno 642L GPU offering a claimed 10% speed boost in GPU performance. 

The new chip also comes with support for 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It also supports cameras up to 200 megapixels with a single sensor with HDR10 and DHR10+ recording at up to 4K 30fps and 240 fps with 720p slow motion video. 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, much like the older 778G Plus, also supports Quick Charge 4+ that allows for 0-50% charging in 15 minutes. 

Qualcomm is yet to share details of devices that will use the Snapdragon 782G chip. Earlier this month Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for premium phones. 

