Qualcomm gets a breathing space in EU

June 16, 2022 15:28 IST

At the core of the agreement between Qualcomm and Apple is the chipmaker’s advanced (at time of the deal) LTE baseband chipsets.

Qualcomm and Apple entered into an agreement a decade ago. In the 2011 agreement, the chip maker agreed to make payments to Apple provided the smartphone maker used its chip sets exclusively in its mobile devices.

That agreement came up for renewal two years later, and the two firms renewed it up until 2016. The initial contract and its subsequent renewal made clear that the chip maker would stop making payments to Apple if the iPhone maker sells its mobile devices with a chipset supplied by a Qualcomm rival. At the core of the agreement was Qualcomm’s advanced (at time of the deal) LTE baseband chipsets.

EU’s antitrust regulator went after the chip maker, and said the company abused its dominant position to cut a deal with Apple. After investigating the company and analysing internal document pertaining to the deal, the regulatory slapped the Qualcomm with an almost billion dollar fine in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These payments were not just reductions in price – they were made on the condition that Apple would exclusively use Qualcomm’s baseband chipsets in all its iPhones and iPads,” EU’s antitrust commission Margarethe Vestager said about the deal. “This meant that no rival could effectively challenge Qualcomm in this market, no matter how good their products were.”

She also noted that the chip maker’s behaviour denied consumers and other companies more choice and innovation in a sector with huge demand and scope for innovation.

After four years, on Wednesday, the American chip maker won against the billion dollar fine imposed by the antirust agency. Europe’s second-highest, the General Court, annulled Ms. Vestager’s ruling, noting that the EU competition commission faulted in its enforcement of the competition law in this case.

The judges noted that the commission did not adequately prove that the deal Apple made with Qualcomm reduced the iPhone maker’s incentive to switch to Qualcomm’s rival.

The antitrust regulator has said that it will carefully study the judgement and its implications before considering its next steps.

The most likely next step would be Ms. Vestager taking Qualcomm to the country’s highest court EU Court of Justice (CJEU) to appeal this ruling. Until then the U.S. chipmaker can breathe a sigh of relief.