Qualcomm collects and uploads user data, including IP address, to a cloud: Report 

May 04, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Qualcomm, a leading provider of modems and chipsets to companies including Apple and Samsung, was found to be uploading private user data, including IP addresses to a cloud attributed to the company, research from Nitrokey cybersecurity firm claimed.

The top concerns regarding the data collection were the data packages being sent ot the cloud was shared using the HTTP protocol which is not encrypted, thus making them vulnerable to attacks from threat actors.

Anyone including hackers, government agencies, network administrators, and telecom operators could easily use the data to spy on users using record history and the phone’s unique ID, the research said.

The research also claimed that the data sharing with Qualcomm was not mentioned in the terms of service from Sony, the device used for the research, thereby stating that Qualcomm did this without user consent, which is against General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations.

Qualcomm, however, told the researchers this data collection was in accordance with the Qualcomm Xtra privacy policy.

Qualcomm in its privacy policy states that “Through these software applications, we may collect location data, unique identifiers (such as a chipset serial number or international subscriber ID), data about the applications installed and/or running on the device, configuration data such as the make, model, and wireless carrier, the operating system and version data, software build data, and data about the performance of the device such as performance of the chipset, battery use, and thermal data.

We may also obtain personal data from third party sources such as data brokers, social networks, other partners, or public sources.”

According to the research, Qualcomm did not mention IP address in the data it collects, however, the company added IP addresses to the list of data points after the research was completed, Nitrokey said.

Qualcomm uses its “XTRA Service” to provide Assisted GPS for accurate satellite positions for mobile devices.