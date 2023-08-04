ADVERTISEMENT

Qualcomm appoints Savi Soin as company’s India President

August 04, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Qualcomm India President Savi Soin has been with the company for over 20 years and said it was a privilege to return home

The Hindu Bureau

Qualcomm appoints Savi Soin, pictured here, as company’s India President | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Qualcomm on Friday appointed Savi Soin as the senior vice president, and president of its India business.

Soin will lead the company and execute its strategy in the country by developing relationships with industry partners and the government across the mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial, IoT, and communication infrastructure sectors.

He has been with Qualcomm for over 20 years and was previously the head of strategy and business development at Qualcomm Technologies’ semiconductor division.

Soin succeeds Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India’s President for the last five years. Vagadia will take up a new role as a vice president to lead global distribution and global carrier strategy in Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters.

Qualcomm’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jim Cathey, said Soin would focus on the 5G, AI, IoT and automotive sectors in India while also developing the semiconductor and start-up ecosystem.

Soin will take up his duties effective immediately.

“It’s a privilege to return home. India has an enormous opportunity to drive the global digital transformation with its scale and resources. My objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem to accelerate this transformation using Qualcomm’s technology innovations across sectors,” said Soin about his appointment.

