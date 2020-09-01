Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G for improved gaming experience

01 September 2020 18:32 IST

The new chip comprises an upgraded CPU and GPU for faster performance with artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements, and promises to deliver immersive gameplay.

Qualcomm on Monday announced Snapdragon 732G mobile platform, an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 730G, designed to deliver enhanced gaming experience.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm said.

Snapdragon 732G’s CPU Prime core - Qualcomm Kryo 470, has a clock speed of up to 2.3 GHz, which is marginally faster than its predecessor. The chip’s GPU offers 15% improvement in graphics rendering over its predecessor, Qualcomm said.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming includes Vulkan 1.1 graphics driver for vivid colours, and brings a seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay experience for gamers, it added.

The chip also features the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine offering intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences, and also helps to improve battery power efficiency.

The Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem offers LTE download speeds up to 800 Mbps, and its Wi-Fi 6-ready features are aimed to support improved Wi-Fi performance.

Snapdragon 732G will be featured in the upcoming POCO smartphone, according to Qualcomm.