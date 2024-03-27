Qualcomm announces S3 Gen 3 and S5 Gen 3 sound platforms

March 27, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced S3 Gen 3 and S5 Gen 3 sound platforms catering to mid-level and premium audio devices, respectively.

The Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 offers support for 3rd party feature enhancements including hearing enhancement, spatial audio, echo cancellation and health tracking, audiophile sound quality and 24-bit 48kHz music streaming.

Similarly, the Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 uses a new standard architecture based on the S7 sound platform. It also features 3x more compute and 50x more AI power than its predecessor, claims Qualcomm. With AI enhanced ANC and voice processing, it also claims low power consumption.

“We’re proud to announce our powerful new Qualcomm S5 and S3 Sound platforms which will help to drive a new generation of audio innovation,” said Dino Bekis, VP and GM, Wearables and Mixed Signals Solutions, Qualcomm.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Consumers want richer features and experiences at more accessible price points and the Qualcomm Voice & Music Extension Program will provide OEMs with a significant competitive advantage and a stronger ability to differentiate, added Bekis on S3.

He further said that the S5 Gen 3 new architecture and increased AI capabilities give OEMs a platform to develop intelligent devices that can monitor the user’s environment, in addition to how the device is being used, and respond accordingly.

Chinese smartphone player Vivo would be the first among OEMs to use the Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 sound platform in their device. “By utilizing this powerful platform, we are bringing audiophile quality music listening to our customers,” said Youfei Wang, from Vivo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.