Qualcomm announces Quick Charge 5 charging solution

Qualcomm on Monday announced Quick Charge 5, its fastest charging platform, designed for better efficiency and faster charging speeds.

Quick Charge 5 is 70% more efficient, and offers up to four times faster charging than Quick Charge 4, while running 10 degree Celsius cooler, Qualcomm said.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge,” Ev Roach, VP -Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said in a statement.

The company claims its new Quick Charge technology can charge a device powered by a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 50% in five minutes, and from empty to 100% in 15 minutes. In addition, the new charging platform will also support over 100W charging power in a smartphone.

Qualcomm’s new Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology identifies the actual capabilities of a power source and adjusts charging accordingly.

Quick Charge 5 incorporates eight levels of voltage protection, three levels each of current protection, thermal protection, and timer protection. Also includes USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.

Qualcomm’s new charging solution supports higher than 20V input voltage and a new Dual Charge technology. And is improved to make use of both USB-Power Delivery and Type-C technologies while supporting both wired as well as wireless charging.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 | Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Quick Charge 5 supports backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform with over 1200 mobile devices and accessories available with Quick Charge technology, Qualcomm said in a statement.

Commercial devices will feature Quick Charge 5 technology in the third quarter of 2020 starting with its premium and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms, including Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus, it added.