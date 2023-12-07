Qualcomm announces NavIC support in select chipset starting H2 2024

December 07, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Qualcomm with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced support for L1 signals of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), in select chipset across the company’s upcoming portfolio.

The solution is built on Qualcomm location suite that supports up to seven satellite constellations concurrently, including the use of all of NavIC’s L1 and L5 signals for accurate location, faster time-to-first-fix (TTFF) position acquisition for improved location-based services.

These enhancements will enable select mobile, automotive and IoT platforms to better serve key industries and technology ecosystems in the region and will help improve user experience for location-based applications especially in dense urban environments where geolocation accuracy tends to degrade, said Qualcomm.

“We’re pleased to enhance our commitment to India by enabling support for the newly launched NavIC L1 signals in our chipset platforms. We continue our work with ISRO to further accelerate NavIC’s adoption and to enable more advanced geolocation applications with the latest NavIC technologies,” said Francesco Grilli, VP, Product Management, at Qualcomm Technologies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Enabling next-generation NavIC on Snapdragon will drive innovative use cases for Indian consumers across multiple segments including smartphones, IoT and automotive,” said Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India.

Manish Saxena, Director, Satellite Navigation Programme Office at ISRO said, “NavIC is a significant step towards using space technology for national development. ISRO is proud to see the increasing adoption of NavIC and is eager to bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to all users.”

The L1 signals will be a critical next step by enabling better performance of location-based services in the consumer segment. ISRO appreciates Qualcomm Technologies for enabling NavIC L1 on its upcoming mobile platforms thereby accelerating its adoption, added Saxena.

Additional support for the NavIC L1 signals will be available in select Qualcomm chipset platforms starting in the second half of 2024, and commercial devices supporting the NavIC L1 signals are expected to be available during the first half of 2025.