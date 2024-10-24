GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Qualcomm announces collaboration with Mistral AI to bring Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B AI models to devices

Qualcomm announced a partnership with Mistral AI in order to bring the company’s models, Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B, to AI-powered devices

Updated - October 24, 2024 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The announcement came during the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week [File]

The announcement came during the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Qualcomm announced a partnership with Mistral AI in order to bring the company’s AI models, Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B, to devices that run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Snapdragon Cockpit Elite, Snapdragon Ride Elite, and Snapdragon X Series Compute Platforms.

The models are meant to support a wide range of use-cases and power devices such as phones, cars, and personal computers, said Qualcomm in a press release.

The announcement came during the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week.

Mistral AI has designed Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B for on-device use, with some potential benefits including more privacy, less latency, and power/cost savings.

Qualcomm, Alphabet team up for automotive AI; Mercedes inks chip deal

“Mistral AI’s Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B will enable device manufacturers, software vendors, and digital service providers to deliver innovative experiences, such as AI assistants and other applications that understand users’ wants and needs, thanks to the immediacy, reliability, and enhanced privacy of on-device AI,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of technology, planning and edge solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is a significant milestone for Mistral AI, demonstrating the ability of our new models to run locally on devices powered by Snapdragon platforms, resulting in faster local processing that can help reduce cost and energy demands,” said Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:09 pm IST

