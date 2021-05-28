Qualcomm and Microsoft to create Windows 10 based developer kit to test apps

The collaboration is said to strengthen resources for independent software vendors and application developers who are recompiling, optimising, and testing applications.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Qualcomm and Microsoft have teamed up to create a cost-effective Developer Kit that will enable app developers to test their solutions for an enhanced user experience on Snapdragon-enabled Windows 10 PCs.

“With the smaller desktop configuration, this kit gives developers more flexibility than notebook options, and at a lower price point," said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Microsoft is said to strengthen resources for independent software vendors and application developers who are recompiling, optimising, and testing applications.

“We understand the importance of having a reliable development vehicle for developers to test their applications," said Hari Pulapaka, Windows Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft.

Qualcomm believes that this will enable customers to maintain productivity for longer than ever, and enhance user experience who rely on Snapdragon-enabled PCs and Chromebooks for learning, working, and entertainment.

Also Read | Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778 5G chipset will power high-end smartphones

Video conferencing app Zoom has planned to release a new version.

It believes that optimization of solutions like Zoom will deliver longer battery life allowing it to run longer than ever and allow users to connect from virtually anywhere.

The Snapdragon Developer Kit will be commercially available at The Microsoft Store this summer.

Microsoft has announced more details about the kit at the company’s annual developer conference, Microsoft Build 2021.