ADVERTISEMENT

QETCI appoints former DRDO secretary Vijay Kumar Sarawat as Chairman of the board

August 02, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) announced that Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat would serve as the Chairman of the governing board

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat, pictured here, is a scientist and defence expert | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) announced on Wednesday that scientist and defence expert Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat has been appointed as the chairman of its governing board.

ALSO READ
T-Hub, QETCI ink pact to boost Quantum technology innovation

Sarawat was formerly the Secretary of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence. His areas of specialisation include defence research in both basic and applied sciences as well as national supercomputing systems.

Sarawat is a member of NITI Aayog as well as co-chair for the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC).

“Harnessing quantum computing, QETCI fosters innovation through collaboration. With strategic partnerships, indigenous research, a skilled quantum workforce, and unwavering support for quantum entrepreneurship, QETCI stands poised to empower India’s quantum ecosystem,” Sarawat said about the council.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

QETCI works on strategic interventions in the quantum ecosystem with focus on research, innovation, implementation, and impact.

“Stepping into a quantum revolution, India’s future shines brighter. Quantum Technologies wield the power to redefine industries, fortify national security, and ignite a new wave of innovation. The Government of India is committed to leading this cutting-edge field,” said Sarawat about his appointment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US