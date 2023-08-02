QETCI appoints former DRDO secretary Vijay Kumar Sarawat as Chairman of the board

August 02, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) announced on Wednesday that scientist and defence expert Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat has been appointed as the chairman of its governing board.

Sarawat was formerly the Secretary of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence. His areas of specialisation include defence research in both basic and applied sciences as well as national supercomputing systems.

Sarawat is a member of NITI Aayog as well as co-chair for the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC).

“Harnessing quantum computing, QETCI fosters innovation through collaboration. With strategic partnerships, indigenous research, a skilled quantum workforce, and unwavering support for quantum entrepreneurship, QETCI stands poised to empower India’s quantum ecosystem,” Sarawat said about the council.

QETCI works on strategic interventions in the quantum ecosystem with focus on research, innovation, implementation, and impact.

“Stepping into a quantum revolution, India’s future shines brighter. Quantum Technologies wield the power to redefine industries, fortify national security, and ignite a new wave of innovation. The Government of India is committed to leading this cutting-edge field,” said Sarawat about his appointment.