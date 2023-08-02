HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

QETCI appoints former DRDO secretary Vijay Kumar Sarawat as Chairman of the board

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) announced that Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat would serve as the Chairman of the governing board

August 02, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat, pictured here, is a scientist and defence expert

Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat, pictured here, is a scientist and defence expert | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) announced on Wednesday that scientist and defence expert Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarawat has been appointed as the chairman of its governing board.

ALSO READ
T-Hub, QETCI ink pact to boost Quantum technology innovation

Sarawat was formerly the Secretary of the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Indian Minister of Defence. His areas of specialisation include defence research in both basic and applied sciences as well as national supercomputing systems.

Sarawat is a member of NITI Aayog as well as co-chair for the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC).

“Harnessing quantum computing, QETCI fosters innovation through collaboration. With strategic partnerships, indigenous research, a skilled quantum workforce, and unwavering support for quantum entrepreneurship, QETCI stands poised to empower India’s quantum ecosystem,” Sarawat said about the council.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

QETCI works on strategic interventions in the quantum ecosystem with focus on research, innovation, implementation, and impact.

“Stepping into a quantum revolution, India’s future shines brighter. Quantum Technologies wield the power to redefine industries, fortify national security, and ignite a new wave of innovation. The Government of India is committed to leading this cutting-edge field,” said Sarawat about his appointment.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / defence / emerging technologies / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.