Python beats Java to become second-most popular programming language

The TIOBE Index ranks the popularity of programming languages based on the number of skilled engineers worldwide, courses, and third-party vendors. Ratings are calculated using popular search engines including Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Baidu and Amazon.

For the first time in two decades, Python beat Java to become the second-most popular programming language this month, according to the TIOBE Programming Community Index. C language retains pole position.

Python's recent surge in popularity can be attributed to rise in data mining, artificial intelligence (AI) and numerical computing, TIOBE stated.

Programming skills are required everywhere, and Python is the go-to option for non-software engineers these days, since it is easy to learn with fast edit cycles and smooth deployment.

C++ and C# continue to rank fourth and fifth in the index.

Last month, Python was ranked third in terms of popularity with the largest year-over-year growth among the top 50 programming languages. Java came second with the largest negative year-over-year growth among the top 50 languages.