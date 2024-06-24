GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Publishers force Internet Archive to remove thousands of books after court win  

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library because of publishers successfully suing it 

Published - June 24, 2024 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.  

Internet Archive was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.   | Photo Credit: AP

Internet Archive (IA), a non-profit which has been functional since 1996, was forced to remove nearly 500,000 titles from its library due to book publishers successfully suing it.

The organisation that strives to keep growing online access to books said that publishers are abruptly forcing takedowns that have triggered a “devastating loss” for readers who depend on IA to access books that are otherwise difficult to access.

IA is appealing the court ruling in hopes of reversing a decision by the U.S. courts which ruled in favor of book publishers suing the organisation for copyright infringement.

An earlier court filing by IA shows the organisation intends to argue that the publishers have no evidence that the e-book market has been harmed by the open library’s lending, and that copyright laws are better served by allowing IA’s lending than by preventing it.

The IA’s Open Library project partners with libraries to scan print books in their collections and offer them as lendable e-books.

The injunction on IA has also resulted in fans requesting publishers to end takedowns. In a open letter to pubishers signed by nearly 19,000 supporters, IA fans begged publishers to reconsider forcing takedowns and quickly restore access to lost books, a report from ars Technica said.

