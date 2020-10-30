PUBG Mobile will stop working for Indian users from today

30 October 2020 11:17 IST

The decision comes two months after the government banned the game along with more than 100 other apps with links to China.

Starting today, Indian gamers will not be able to access PUBG Mobile, the sleeper hit mobile game.

“We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India,” the company said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

While users could no longer download game from Google Play Store or the Apple iOS Store, those who already had them installed on their devices could access the game. But now the company has terminated all services and user access in India to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile India noted that the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

“Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India,” PUBG Mobile India said in a statement.

“All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy.”

In order to address the government’s concern, it tried to cut ties with Tencent, the game’s publishing and distribution partner in India by revoking its publishing rights. But it appears that the revocation failed to address the safety concerns.

Meanwhile, FAU-G game, the trailer of which was revealed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, is being touted as the replacement for PUBG and is gearing up for its official launch. However, the exact rollout date is yet not confirmed.