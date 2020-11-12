PUBG Mobile is coming back to India in a new avatar

12 November 2020 17:06 IST

The company did not reveal the date of the launch. It took to social media platforms with the poster of the game and wrote ‘Coming Soon’.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

PUBG Corp. on Thursday said it is making a comeback to India with a game specially created for the Indian market.

The company is also plans to create an Indian subsidiary and invest $100 million to cultivate the local video games, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

Advertising

Advertising

The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports and game development.

PUBG said that data of Indian players is a top priority of the company and it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to ensure that data is secure and safely managed.

“To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs,” PUBG said in a statement.

Additionally, other aspects of the game such as green hit effects and virtual nature of the game will be customised for Indian users.

However, the company did not reveal the date of the launch. It took to social media platforms with the poster of the game and wrote ‘Coming Soon’.

Also Read PUBG hints at India return with Microsoft Azure deal

Recently, Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG partnered with Microsoft to move all the PUBG Mobile data to its cloud service, Azure. There were speculations about PUBG’s comeback since then.

Before the ban in September, the game had over 50 million monthly active users in India, making it one of the biggest markets for the company.