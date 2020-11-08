PUBG hints at India return with Microsoft Azure deal

08 November 2020 15:25 IST

Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing service that allows game creators to build and run their games on a global scale.

Krafton Inc, the South-Korean company that owns PUBG Corp. has signed a deal with Microsoft that will let the PUBG parent host the game on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

The deal allows Krafton to host products directly operated by the company and its subsidiaries’, including PUBG on PC and Consoles, in addition to PUBG Mobile, which was banned in India two months ago.

PUBG Corp. still holds the rights of the popular battle royale mobile game.

“With privacy and data security being a top priority for Krafton, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure,” the company said in a press release.

“The collaboration will ensure that privacy rights are respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Krafton will also be working with the American tech-giant to introduce a verification process to ensure the storage of personally identifiable information of its players follow all appropriate requirements in all territories.

While reports suggest that PUBG Mobile is planning a return to India with such cloud deals, others indicate that data security and Chinese ownership was only a part of why the app was banned.

A report by TechCrunch noted that PUBG Corp. has privately informed some streamers that it expects the game to return in the country by year end. Some streamers are expecting an official announcement about the return as early as Diwali.

Besides, Krafton has been working on rebranding the game to get around the government’s ban. The game developer previously said that it had localized its Indian servers before the ban.

While the game was banned from Google Play and App Store, it was operational in India until last month, before PUBG terminated all its service and access for users in India.