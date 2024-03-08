Proton offers free VPN servers to over a dozen countries “with histories of misinformation and censorship”

March 08, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Privacy-focused tech solutions provider, Proton, shared that it would be providing free virtual private network (or VPN) servers “in countries with a history of censorship or political interference,” according to a company blog post published on Wednesday.

India was not included on the list of 15 countries mentioned by the company, which included neighbours Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Other countries that will receive the free VPN servers include Turkey, Indonesia, Algeria, and Venezuela.

“To ensure that everyone can access accurate, reliable, and trustworthy information, Proton VPN will make VPN servers available for free two weeks before elections in several countries with histories of misinformation and censorship. These servers will continue to be free for a week after the elections as well,” stated Proton, adding this could be extended as needed.

A VPN enables people to access the internet securely, and allows them to view content that may be blocked in their jurisdiction. Proton said its VPN uses servers in neighboring countries to simulate the IP address of the target country and maintain users’ privacy.