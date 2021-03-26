Proton accuses Apple of blocking app updates and violating human rights in Myanmar

26 March 2021 09:23 IST

People of Myanmar turned to ProtonVPN to bypass internet blocks and seek accurate news, when the military forces imposed internet shutdown to prevent evidence of wrongdoings from getting out.

ProtonVPN, a Swiss virtual private network service provider slammed Apple for stopping app updates and violating human rights.

Apple blocked Proton's security updates on the same day when the UN recommended the Proton app to the people of Myanmar to report evidence of crime by the military forces.

These updates include security enhancements to safeguard against account takeover attempts.

"Apple has no problem challenging governments when it is in its own financial self-interest (e.g., avoiding EU taxes or evading antitrust charges). However, when Proton does it for human rights reasons, it’s suddenly against Apple’s policies," ProtonVPN said.

The people of Myanmar have been fighting to preserve their human rights after the military removed the government elected by people and took over on Feb. 1.

The forces have killed and detained peaceful protesters.

However, this is not the first time that Apple has done something like this.

Earlier, during the Hong Kong protests Apple censored ProtonVPN and removed the HKmap.live and Quartz apps, from its App Store after it received pressure from China.

Hong Kong residents used the apps to stay informed about the protests.

"Apple is ignoring internationally recognised human rights and preventing organisations such as Proton from defending those in need," ProtonVPN said in a blog.