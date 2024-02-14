Prominent AI researcher Andrej Karpathy quits OpenAI

February 14, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Reputed AI researcher and founding member of OpenAI Andrej Karpathy has announced his departure from the company today. Karpathy himself relayed the news on microblogging platform ‘X’ saying his exit was drama-free and he would go on to focus on personal projects in the future.

A report by ‘The Information’ revealed that Karpathy had been building an AI assistant at the Microsoft-backed AI firm with the company’s research chief Bob McGrew there.

“Actually, being at OpenAI over the last ~year has been really great – the team is really strong, the people are wonderful, and the roadmap is very exciting, and I think we all have a lot to look forward to. My immediate plan is to work on my personal projects and see what happens. Those of you who’ve followed me for a while may have a sense of what that might look like,” his post stated on ‘X.’

Karpathy, a prominent AI research scientist had been working in OpenAI for a year after quitting as Tesla’s head of AI. This is the second time he has left OpenAI. Karpathy had quit the then-startup initially in June 2017 to join Tesla.

Since last year, Karpathy’s introductory videos on AI-related concepts have racked up millions of views on YouTube and amassed him a big following within the community.

