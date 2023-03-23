  • Screen size - 27-inches
  • Resolution - 3840x2160
  • Contrast ratio - 1000:1
  • Colour gamut - 100% sRGB / Rec. 709; 95% DCI-P3
  • Colour depth - 1.07 billion colours (10 bits)
  • Ports - HDMI; mDP to DP; USB 3.0
  • Speakers - Yes