Amongst the many offerings from BenQ, their monitors have evolved with user needs delivering performance combined with features that ensure their devices fit in well with consumer demands. The BenQ 27-inch monitor, aimed at content creators, lives up to what is demanded of it and then some more.

The BenQ monitor comes with a minimalist design, with easy access to controls, great viewing angles and a display with good-quality picture output. We used the monitor for 15 days, trying different inputs from various sources and here is what we found.

Unboxing and setup

The BenQ 4K monitor comes with a sturdy display stand, one HDMI; mDP to DP; USB 3.0 along with a USB C cable and the power cable. In the box, users will also find the Hotkey Puck G2 (OSD controller) and the paperwork.

Setting up the monitor is easy enough and should not take more than 5-10 minutes. The stand for the display, though hefty, fits neatly on even smaller work tables and its flat base inspires confidence in the display’s overall balance. The base of the display also leaves ample usable open space, however, it will have to be kept free if users are looking to pivot the display.

Design

The monitor has a minimalist design, and though not exactly sleek, the monitor fits well in homework spaces and should fit well in office environments. The bezels on the screen could have been smaller, however, while using the monitor we did not find them intruding on on-screen space.

The pivot functionality makes it easy to set up the display and we appreciated the tilt capability which helps in ensuring the display can sit at eye level.

Buttons to control, input, volume (yes it comes with built-in speakers), and display settings are tucked neatly behind the display at the lower right of the back panel. Using the buttons is easy and the joystick-like functionality of the main control button makes toggling between menus a breeze. Users can also use the Hotkey Puck G2, which brings all settings options to much more easy and accessible areas of the desk.

The monitor comes with 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Thunderbolt 3 (85W/65W, DP Alt Mode), USB 3.0 hub along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, providing ample ports for connectivity. The ports are located on the back of the display and can be easily accessed by pivoting the display. Additionally, the BenQ PD2725U also comes with built-in speakers, located at the bottom of the display, with an output of 2Wx2.

Specifications

Screen size - 27-inches

Resolution - 3840x2160

Contrast ratio - 1000:1

Colour gamut - 100% sRGB / Rec. 709; 95% DCI-P3

Colour depth - 1.07 billion colours (10 bits)

Ports - HDMI; mDP to DP; USB 3.0

Speakers - Yes

Performance

The BenQ monitor comes with an IPS display that maxes out at 3840x2160 resolution. The monitor uses 100% sRGB / Rec. 709; 95% DCI-P3 colour gamuts with 10 bits, 1.07 billion colours and a response time of 5 ms.

With a peak brightness of 300 nits, the monitor makes use of DR10 VESA display technology and has a native contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The display has good viewing angles with great colour accuracy. Contrast is rich and we did not face any lags when using the monitor with a gaming console, a sidecar to a Macbook or as a side display with a Windows laptop. The Hotkey Puck also makes it easy to switch easily between inputs, removing the need to physically connect or disconnect input cables.

The monitor also supports DualView which should come in handy for professional use as it gives users the liberty to choose the positioning of the display when used in a daisy chain.

The display also lets users switch between different colour modes, including Darkroom, M-book, DICOM and user settings which makes it easy to switch between work and entertainment setups.

We found the Darkroom mode especially useful for use during nighttime in darker environments. Additionally, the flicker-free and low blue light filters make it easy on the eye allowing for sustained use.

During sustained gaming, using a console, the display was accurate, with no visible input lag and was able to maintain colour accuracy while keeping distortion to a minimum.

When used for tasks like content creation including photo and video editing, the monitor performed well retaining colour accuracy, rich contrast and sharpness over sustained use.

The bottom-firing built-in speakers are a welcome addition and enhance the overall usability of the monitor. The output, though loud, tends to be on the shrill side when the volume is maxed out.

The speakers are good for casual usage including gaming and content consumption, however, they will fail to impress professionals looking to edit audio or video files without a headphone. The addition of a 3.5 mm headphone jack, located alongside the multitude of input ports should help here.

Verdict

The BenQ PD2725U 4K monitor looks deceptively simple with its clean minimalist design. However, the monitor with its multitude of connectivity ports, clear, crisp and accurate display and thoughtful additions like the speakers and Hotkey Puck make it a good investment.

The monitor then should work well for users looking for a versatile display that delivers good performance in an easy-to-use package. The BenQ PD2725U monitor in its 27-inch configuration retails for ₹95,000.