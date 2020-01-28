Hyderabad, geek out at Product Hunt’s new meetups

We have seen GeekNights, blockchain conclaves and gadget swag parties in the city, but the tech community is finally getting a taste of Product Hunt, a set of international and community-driven meetups where people get into the not-much-talked-about parts of the technology and product ecosystems. For example, the group can discuss affordable standing desk options, best personal finance apps, automation gadgets. The basic idea is to ‘discover your next favourite thing.’

Product Hunt was founded by San Francisco-based Ryan Hoover in 2014. The initiative has seen over 400 meetups hosted across the globe including New York, Austin, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Toronto, and Amsterdam.

Headed by techie Santosh Viswanathan, the Hyderabad conclave kicks off this evening at 6 pm at Collab House in Green Park Hotel, Begumpet. When he was in Austin, Texas for a Mozilla All Hands meetup, he got to know about Product Hunt from peers. “The first challenge I — as an Individual or an organisation — personally face when building a product is to increase the visibility of our product to the users, developers, co-creators and everyone in the ecosystem and to get feedback,” explains Santosh, “I found Product Hunt to be exciting and interesting that solves this particular problem to the core. I’ve been speaking at international conferences for a while now, but not ones specific to Product Hunt.. [after hearing about the global meetups, eventually] I thought ‘why don't we do one in Hyderabad?’ and that's how I'm hosting this!”

He adds that he is aware of Product Hunt meetups in Chennai and Bengaluru, but is unsure about who is running them.

Collab House founder Vineel Reddy is excited to host Product Hunt. “At Collab House we've been hosting meetups, workshops and programs with a focus on technology, design and arts, to bring together the community and enable collaborations. We're thrilled to host Product Hunt Hyderabad as the meetup brings together a community of technologists, startups and people interested in exploring and talk about cool new products.”

Vineel concludes, “Connecting with people online is great but there’s no replacement to meeting your future best friend, finding your next co-founder, or simply having an interesting conversation in real life. Product Hunt meetups are a fun way to hang out with other smart, enthusiastic people that love tech.”

