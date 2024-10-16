ADVERTISEMENT

Primebook to offer cloud-as-a-service model with its next affordable laptop launch

Published - October 16, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Primebook’s upcoming laptop will also be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio processor

The Hindu Bureau

Chitranshu Mahant, CEO, Primebook  | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The homegrown laptop maker Primebook said during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 that it will launch the second-generation affordable laptop in November. The Android operating laptop will succeed the Primebook 4G launched earlier.

With the new laptop, Primebook will target the higher secondary students as well as college beginners, Chitranshu Mahant, CEO of Primebook told The Hindu.

Mahant said that Primebook is looking to offer cloud-as-a-service model with their next laptop. With this model, users can subscribe to cloud-based services which will start at ₹499 a month for a six-hour long usage each day.

Primebook’s upcoming laptop will also be powered by a MediaTek Kompanio processor. It will include a 30 W charger and the latest ports for connectivity.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mahant said that Primebook has managed to sell over 50,000 laptops throughout the country. The company sells via Flipkart and Amazon mainly. Their servicing is being handled by a third-party vendor.

We are excited to expand our product portfolio and continue building on the momentum of our current success as we focus on delivering greater value to our customers, added Mahant.

Primebook is developing their laptops with the VVDN Technologies.

