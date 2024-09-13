GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PricewaterhouseCoopers laying off about 1,800 workers from U.S. unit: Report

PricewaterhouseCoopers will inform those who are being laid off next month, reported WSJ

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
These form the company’s first formal layoffs since 2009 [File]

These form the company’s first formal layoffs since 2009 [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to lay off around 1,800 workers in its U.S. unit, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources and an internal memo.

These form the company’s first formal layoffs since 2009, reported WSJ.

Tech layoffs 2024: Job cuts at Microsoft, Google, Apple, and other firms

The layoffs could affect around 2.5% of the U.S. unit’s workforce. Those who may be let go will be notified next month, per the outlet. The affected departments could include the U.S. advisory and products and technology operations. A range of employees in various sectors could come under its scope, claimed the sources.

The company’s technology group could also undergo restructuring in the process. Decisions related to company products and investments are also set to be taken.

A number of large tech and business firms have announced layoffs this year, including Intel, Salesforce, Cisco, and PayPal.

Published - September 13, 2024 02:30 pm IST

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs

