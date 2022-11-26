Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched along with Veer

November 26, 2022 01:13 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Pravaig launched two electric SUV in India, Defy caters to the commercial segment, while the Veer is a combat-themed car.

The Hindu Bureau

Pravaig launched two electric SUVs, the Defy and Veer in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Pravaig on Friday launched its first electric SUV in two models, Defy, and a combat-themed car, Veer. Pravaig Defy caters to commercial segment of electric four wheelers whereas Veer is meant for the defence purposes.

The Bangalore-based firm has kept an introductory price of ₹39.50 lakh on Defy SUV which has nine months waiting period. Defy can be pre-booked at ₹51,000.

The Defy electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in nearly 5 seconds, the company claims. The electric SUV has a top speed of 210 kmph. Defy SUV comes with 402 bhp power and can go over 500 kilometres in a single charge. Servicing is available across 3,400 PIN codes for the e-car.

Defy SUV measures 4.96 metres in length. It generates 620 Nm of Torque, and comes with 2.5 lakh kms of battery warranty. The e-SUV has a ground clearance of 234mm. Pravaig has partnered with the leading charger operators, available in every part of India, the company said.

