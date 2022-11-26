Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched along with Veer

November 26, 2022 01:13 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Pravaig on Friday launched its first electric SUV in two models, Defy, and a combat-themed car, Veer. Pravaig Defy caters to commercial segment of electric four wheelers whereas Veer is meant for the defence purposes.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangalore-based firm has kept an introductory price of ₹39.50 lakh on Defy SUV which has nine months waiting period. Defy can be pre-booked at ₹51,000.

The Defy electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in nearly 5 seconds, the company claims. The electric SUV has a top speed of 210 kmph. Defy SUV comes with 402 bhp power and can go over 500 kilometres in a single charge. Servicing is available across 3,400 PIN codes for the e-car.

Defy SUV measures 4.96 metres in length. It generates 620 Nm of Torque, and comes with 2.5 lakh kms of battery warranty. The e-SUV has a ground clearance of 234mm. Pravaig has partnered with the leading charger operators, available in every part of India, the company said.