Pravaig Defy electric SUV is going to be a flagship killer: CEO

Pravaig will be launching its first electric car, Defy SUV, in November this year | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pravaig, a Bangalore-based deep tech mobility company, is going to launch its first electric car, Defy SUV, on November 25 in New Delhi. The company claims that it is going to be a flagship killer in the EV space.

Defy SUV that claims to go more than 500 km on a single charge has already received 800+ bookings, said Siddhartha Bagri, CEO, Pravaig Dynamics in an exclusive chat with The Hindu. The premium electric car is going to be a feature-rich car with 4+1 seating capacity, he said.

Defy electric SUV can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. The SUV will have a top speed of 200 kmph, the company says.

Pravaig that means ‘speed’ in Sanskrit, claims to have expertise in battery pack manufacturing for clients such as government and defence sector. Now, it will enter into the electric 4-wheeler space with Defy SUV.

With European investors on board, Pravaig, aims to launch two new electric cars by 2025 apart from having Defy SUV in its portfolio. “Out of the two, one will be a futuristic car,” Bagri added.

The company has 200+ people in R&D working out of its Bangalore and Canada offices. Pravaig now aims to bolster its manufacturing capacity up till 100,000 units by 2025 and is looking to expand for that.

On competition and brand perception, Mr. Bagri said that people are now willing to try new ideas and concepts that suit their lifestyle. “There are buyers ready to go with, even a startup, that defines themselves.” Legacy doesn’t matter anymore, he added.

For the Defy SUV, Pravaig has partnered with leading operators for charging. The company has also gone with EMI options for the easy ownership of the electric SUV. “We are providing 2 lakh kilometers or up to 8 years warranty on the Defy SUV battery pack,” added Mr. Bagri.

Pravaig has no plans to enter e-2W or e-3W cargo space, he told us.