Poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, study says

Indians are becoming more proactive in adapting to air purifiers and other air quality solutions, primarily due to the realization of the impact of indoor air quality on their health and overall work experience, Pradeep Balijepalli, Director Strategic Planning, HBT (Honeywell Building Technologies) told The Hindu.

An HBT survey in February this year revealed that office workers in India place high importance on indoor air quality (IAQ). 81% respondents said it is extremely important that employers keep workers informed of the office building’s Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). 93% told that limiting investment in IAQ technology shows a low commitment to employee safety and well-being.

Poor IAQ can result in a range of health issues such as asthma, fatigue, irritation, and even headaches. It can have a notable influence on productivity, energy efficiency, and real estate values, added Balijepalli.

A Harvard study published in 2021 indicates that poor indoor air quality can significantly impair cognitive function, affecting an individual’s ability to think, learn, and work effectively.

Recognizing the impact of poor IAQ makes it a crucial aspect of creating a healthy and conducive environment for living and working, he said.

Balijepalli points out that improving indoor air quality (IAQ) isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires a layered approach that combines enhanced ventilation and filtration, starting with the essential step of measurement.

“Honeywell reinforces that clean and healthy indoor air is no longer a luxury but a significant factor in the lives of many Indians, both in their professional and personal spaces.”

The monetary loss due to smog can be substantial, encompassing various economic sectors, said Balijepalli. “These costs arise from healthcare expenditures and lost labour productivity. Furthermore, the tourism and hospitality sectors also suffer as smog often discourages tourists and business travellers.”

In Delhi, the recurring problem of smog during the winters has led to an array of health issues, with children and the elderly being particularly vulnerable. Treating these health problems adds a significant financial burden to both individuals and the healthcare system.

Honeywell sells compact IAQ monitor equipped with a touchscreen that measures key parameters like temperature, humidity, and indoor pollutants. It alerts building owners and operators to potential IAQ issues.

